Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque is officially running for a second term on the county's governing body.
Fosque, who was the first African-American elected to serve on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, kicked off her re-election campaign over the weekend at the 1818 Club in unincorporated Duluth. Photos Fosque posted on her campaign Facebook page show the attendees at the event included community members and elected officials such as Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and at least one former commission chairman — Wayne Hill.
"I am so grateful and blessed to launch my re-election campaign for county commissioner," Fosque said in a statement on Facebook. "It is an honor to serve to serve the residents of District 4. Thank you to all who donated and joined me today to celebrate. I'm excited about what's to come!"
Fosque is one of two members of the Board of Commissioners who are up for re-election in 2022. Commissioner Ben Ku will also be up for re-election next year.
Ku kicked off his re-election campaign earlier this year.
Fosque's campaign website, electmarlenefosque.com, lists several roles that Fosque has taken on since joining the county commission, including serving on the National Association of Counties' Large Urban Counties Caucus, International Economic Development Task Force, Transit and Rail Subcommittee (where she is chairwoman this year) and the Transit and Rail Subcommittee (where she was the vice-chairwoman in 2020).
Fosque is also one of the commission's appointees on the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, where she serves as vice-chairwoman.
She has also served on the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia's Economic Development Committee and Health and Human Services Committee (where she has served as vice-chairwoman). She has been View Point Health Board of Directors as well.
She received one of the Gwinnett Chamber's Public Service Awards at the organization's Annual Dinner earlier this month.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
