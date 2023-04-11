Kirkland Carden and Laurie McClain

Kirkland Carden and Laurie McClain

 By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com

An ethics panel is being assembled to look into whether Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden violated the county's ethics policy when he acted as a strategist for a candidate's failed bid for a legislative seat last year.

Laurie McClain filed the complaint in February, and refiled an amended version of it in March after county attorneys told her there were technical issues with the original complaint. County commissioners then decided at the end of March to proceed with putting together an ethics panel to hear the complaint.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

