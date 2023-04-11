An ethics panel is being assembled to look into whether Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden violated the county's ethics policy when he acted as a strategist for a candidate's failed bid for a legislative seat last year.
Laurie McClain filed the complaint in February, and refiled an amended version of it in March after county attorneys told her there were technical issues with the original complaint. County commissioners then decided at the end of March to proceed with putting together an ethics panel to hear the complaint.
"All the members of the Ethics Board must be appointed by April 24," county spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said.
In the complaint, McClain raised issues with Carden working as a campaign consultant for Om Duggal's failed campaign for House District 99 — Carden's company Workhorse Strategies worked for Duggal's campaign — in 2022.
McClain, who lost to Carden in the 2020 general election race for Commission District 1, asserts that it violated a section of the county's ethics policy which forbids county officials from taking on employment or rendering services which are "incompatible with the proper discharge" of their official duties or would limi their ability to be impartial in their judgments or actions while performing their official duties.
Duggal is affiliated with a company that filed a lawsuit in the county in June 2022 over a rejected rezoning request.
The rezoning request was for a property in Carden's district. He initially sought to table the request for one month after a public hearing was held, but no other commissioner would second that motion so he then made a motion to deny it.
The lawsuit is still pending in Gwinnett County Superior Court.
"I do not understand how Mr. Carden could possibly continue to take funds, albeit through a conduit entity, from a litigant against the county," McClain wrote in the complaint. "Their business relationship has not been disclosed publicly and there is a clear conflict of interest."
Carden deferred questions about the complaint to his attorney, Curt Thompson.
Gwinnett's ethics policy was written in 2011 after a series of scandals involving county commissioners, and it was updated in 2021. It authorizes the creation of a panel to hear ethics complaints against commissioners and make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.
The recommendations the panel can make, however, range from an oral warning or a written reprimand to the "initiation of removal proceedings as provided by state law."
This is only the third time since the the ethics policy was put in place that a commissioner will have faced an ethics panel under the code's guidelines.
Former Commissioner Tommy Hunter faced a panel in 2017 after a complaint was filed in response to comments he made on Facebook, including calling then-U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" and referring to liberals and Democrats as "Libtards" and "Demonrats."
And, former Commissioner Marlene Fosque faced a panel in 2020 over comments she made about the Dustin Inman Society, which she called a hate group, while citing the Southern Poverty Law Center's description of the organization, during a forum she hosted in 2019.
The panel handling Hunter's ethics case recommended a public, written reprimand for his actions, which was accepted by the county commission.
Meanwhile, the panel handling Fosque's recommended a written warning for the commission, but commissioners rejected that proposal.
The county's ethics policy stipulates there will be five people on the panel that will hear the ethics complaint.
The panel will include:
• One person appointed by the Board of Commissioners.
• One person appointed by District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson.
• One person appointed by the Gwinnett County Bar Association.
• One person appointed by the State Bar of Georgia's local government section chairman.
• One person picked by Carden (the county's ethics code lets the person who a complaint has been filed against appoint one member of the panel).
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
