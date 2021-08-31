Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden is planning to give his constituents four opportunities to talk to him about issues they are concerned about, and those opportunities begin Thursday.
Carden has announced a series of town halls that he will hold around his commission district, with events set to take place in Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Duluth and the Gwinnett Place area. Each town hall will be co-hosted with a local official which, in most cases, will be a local city council member.
“I look forward to this opportunity to connect with my constituents,” Carden said. “Their voices are important, their feedback matters and this is the perfect time to share what they see as top priorities in their communities.”
Residents of Commission District 1 who attend the town halls in person will be invited to ask questions of, and make suggestions to, Carden and other officials in attendance at the forums. They will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Gwinnett County government page, @GwinnettGov, but online viewers will not get to ask questions.
The first town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Sugar Hill’s E Center Waterfall Room, which is located at 5009 West Broad St. Sugar Hill City Councilman Brandon Hembree will co-host the forum with Carden.
The next forum after that will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the George Pierce Park Community Room, which is located at 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee, with Suwanee City Councilwoman Heather Hall co-hosting that town hall.
Carden will be in Duluth, where he previously served as a city councilman, for a town hall at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, with City Councilwoman Marline Thomas co-hosting the event in the Duluth City Hall Community Room, at 3167 Main St.
The final town hall, which will be co-hosted by state Rep. Pedro Marin, will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, in the Independence Ballroom at the Sonesta Hotel, which is located at 1775 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.