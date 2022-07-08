Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden is asking residents to offer their feedback on issues facing District 1 at a pair of upcoming town halls, but he's hoping to hear input on one issue in particular: property taxes.
Carden will hold the first of two District 1 town hall forums at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shorty Howell Park, which is located at 2700 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. A second town hall will be held at 7 p.m. on July 15 at Pinckneyville Park, which is located at 4758 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.
Technically, residents can bring up any issue they want to discuss. With a vote on the county government's millage rate looming later this month, however, Carden wants to talk about property taxes and hear feedback on a tentative plan to keep the county's millage rate the same as it was last year.
“Taxation without conversation is wrong,” Carden said. “The purpose of these two events is to help answer questions and alleviate any concerns. I look forward to having a productive conversation with our residents regarding their annual property tax bill.”
The county government sets its own millage rate, which is separate from the millage rates for Gwinnett County Public Schools and the county's individual cities. Collectively, those rates determine the total amount of money a property owner will owe in property taxes.
Due to a large increase in the county's tax digest in the last year, with most property owners seeing an increase in the value of their properties, keeping the millage rate the same that it was in 2021 will result in a property tax increase for most property owners.
Carden told reporters earlier this month that he is still weighing what to do with the millage rate, which is why he wants to hear from residents on the matter during the District 1 town hall forums. He plans to discuss the annual property assessments that were sent out to property owners earlier this year.
"This is an important issue and I've not made my mind up on how I'm going to vote," he said on July 1. "Prior to that vote, I definitely want to take people's feedback and comments in to help guide, or craft, my decision on how we should vote on the millage rate."
The entire county commission will hold two public hearings on the proposed millage rate, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., on Monday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The commission will hold a third public hearing on the rate at 6:30 p.m. on July 18.
The commission is set to vote on adopting the county government's millage rate on July 19.
