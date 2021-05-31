The effort to convince Georgia's education leaders to begin incorporating more Asian-American and Pacific Islander history in school curriculums has picked up a new ally on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
County Commissioner Kirkland Carden has joined the voices calling for students to be taught more about the history and culture of the AAPI community. Carden issued a proclamation calling for that inclusion during the county commission's May 25 public hearing.
"It's time we put a renewed focus on enhancing our knowledge of history," Carden said. "Too often, the history of the AAPI community has been overlooked and under appreciated."
The effort to incorporate more Asian-American history in school curriculums has been lead locally by the Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime, which hosted a forum in May to highlight the issue.
Michelle Kang, who is a member of the Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime, said Asian-Americans have a long history in the U.S. that goes back at least nearly 200 years.
"The fact is Asian-Americans have been here since (the 1850s) and we are a part of the Asian-American history, and thank you very much for recognizing the contributions (of Asian-Americans) to the development of the country and the development of Gwinnett County," Kang said. "We will proceed and move forward this effort to include Asian-American history in the school curriculum."
Carden has a key reason to pay attention to the issue: his district includes Duluth and Suwanee, which have two largest Korean-American communities in Georgia. He said there are several Asian-Americans that students could learn about, including Patsy Takemoto Mink, who was the first Asian-American woman elected to Congress, and Filipino-American labor leader Larry Dulay Itliong, who led the Delano Grape Strike in 1965.
One of the arguments that proponents of including more Asian-American and Pacific Islander history in K-12 curriculums have made is based on discrimination the AAPI community has faced, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some people have derisively called COVID-19 the "Wuhan Flu" or the "Kung Flu" in reference to the fact that the disease first gained attention when it emerged in the Wuhan region of China. Carden's proclamation cites a April 2021 Pew Research poll that showed 81% of Asian-Americans surveyed said they felt there had been an increase in violence against the AAPI community.
"Sadly, our nation is facing a significant increase in acts of hate, violence and discrimination toward Asian-Americans," Carden said. "It will take all of us to work together to defeat this recent wave of hate and bring our community together. I truly believe if more people learned about the accomplishments and the contributions of the AAPI community to our community ... it would help combat the foreignization and otherization that takes place toward our Asian-American community."
