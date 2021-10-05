Offers go here

featured

Gwinnett commissioner Jasper Watkins hosting three town halls this month

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins is inviting residents of Commission District 3 to attend at least one of three town halls he will host across the district this month.

The town hall series, which begins this week, will give residents a chance to speak with Watkins about their concerns about issues facing their community. They will also have a chance to ask him questions about issues facing District 3 and the county as a whole. County officials anticipate issues such as transit, land use, trails and economic development will come up at the events.

“These town hall meetings will afford me an opportunity to share with my constituents, friends and neighbors all the great things the County is doing in District 3,” Watkins said. “It also will give them a chance to share with me their concerns, their ideas and the issues they are interested in. It is democracy in its purest form.”

Watkins' first town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Snellville City Hall Community Room, which is located at 2342 Oak Rd SW, and it will be co-hosted by. Snellville City Councilman Todd Warner.

The next town hall will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Dacula Park Activity Building, which is located at 2735 Old Auburn Ave., with the Dacula City Council co-hosting the event. The third and final town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Grayson, with Grayson City Councilman Gene Ussery co-hosting the event. The location for this town hall is yet to be determined.

The meetings will be live streamed on Facebook Live at the @GwinnettGov page, but county officials said comments will only be accepted from people who attend the town halls in person.

Participants will be encouraged to wear face masks at the town halls.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

