Tuesday night brought a mixed bag for the first two minorities to ever be elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners as they looked to see if they would get second terms in office.

With all but the provisional and some oversees/military ballots left as of 1 a.m., Gwinnett County District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku was re-elected Tuesday night over his Republican opponent, John Sabic. It was a different story for District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, however, as she lost her re-election bid her Republican opponent, Matthew Holtkamp.