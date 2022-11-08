imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-1ZBPO91pyk.jpg

Tuesday night has so far brought a mixed bag for the first two minorities to ever be elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners as they looked to see if they would get second terms in office.

Gwinnett County District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku appeared headed toward re-election Tuesday night with a wide lead over his Republican opponent, John Sabic. It was a different story for District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, however, as she trailed her Republican opponent, Matthew Holtkamp.

