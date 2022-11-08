Tuesday night has so far brought a mixed bag for the first two minorities to ever be elected to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners as they looked to see if they would get second terms in office.
Gwinnett County District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku appeared headed toward re-election Tuesday night with a wide lead over his Republican opponent, John Sabic. It was a different story for District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, however, as she trailed her Republican opponent, Matthew Holtkamp.
Ku and Fosque made history when they were elected in 2018 as the first Asian-American and African-American, respectively, to ever be elected to the Gwinnett County commission. They were also the first Democrats to be elected to the commission since the early 1980's.
As of 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Ku was leading Sabic with 67.86% of the votes and 16.67% of precincts reported.
But, Fosque was trailing Holtkamp, 55.45% to 44.55%, with 32.43% of precincts counted.
The race between Fosque and Holtkamp is particularly noteworthy because that seat was at the heart of a fight between Republican and Democratic legislators earlier this year when the county commission redistricting map was being considered in the General Assembly.
Republicans, who make up a minority of the Gwinnett legislative delegation but whose party holds an overall majority in both chambers, pushed through a commission redistricting map that redrew Fosque's district to be considerably more Republican-friendly.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
