Gwinnett's first Asian-American and openly gay county commissioner will seek another term on the county's governing board.
Commissioner Ben Ku told a small group of people at a dinner party Wednesday night that he will seek re-election next year before making an official announcement on social media later that night. Ku has represented District 2 on the commission since he was elected in 2018.
"I am officially seeking re-election for the Gwinnett county commission next year," Ku said in a message to constituents and supporters on his Twitter page. "I want to hear if you like what I’m doing or if there’s something you think could be done better."
Ku and commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque became the first Democrats to serve on the Board of Commissioners since the 1980's after they were elected in 2018. They were also the first minorities elected to serve on the commission.
They were joined by three more Democrats — Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioners Kirkland Carden and Jasper Watkins — who were elected in 2020, creating a commission made up entirely of Democrats.
But, that also means Ku and Fosque will be the first members of that new majority to face the voters in what may be a referendum on how the all Democrat commission is doing in addition to how the pair, as individual commissioners, are doing.
It's also unclear what their districts will look like next year because redistricting is expected to happen, once population data is available from the U.S. Census Bureau, before the 2022 election cycle.
Ku's campaign website is KuForYou.com
