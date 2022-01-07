Gwinnett County residents will once again have to wear a face mask or covering inside county buildings as COVID-19 cases spike again.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson issued a local emergency order on Friday to reinstate the face mask mandate for county facilities such as libraries, parks and recreation facilities, police precincts, tag offices and the elections headquarters.
County officials explained the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases is the reason for the new mandate.
“As an employer, Gwinnett County has experienced a significant amount of employee absenteeism due to the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” Hendrickson said. “Because we want to be proactive and keep essential services running without interruption to our residents, business owners and customers, we will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and take measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of those who visit our facilities and work in them as well.”
This is the second time Hendrickson has issued a face mask mandate during the pandemic. She issued her first one shortly after she took office in January 2021 but rescinded it in May when case numbers began to drop.
Hendrickson's order does not apply to court facilities, school system facilities, city government facilities and private businesses. The school system has its own face covering mandate in place, however.
County officials said people who do not have a mask of their own will be provided one.
The only exemptions to Hendrickson's order are people who have difficulty donning or taking off a face mask without assistance as well as people who have a bona fide religious reason for not wearing a face covering.
Earlier this week, County Administrator Glenn Stephens touched on the impacts COVID has had on employees during a conversation with commissioners about trash collection services.
Stephens told commissioners that the number of county employees who are getting COVID as the Omicron variant spreads and, therefore, have to call out sick is high.
"We're seeing a spike that we haven't seen ... ever," Stephens told the commissioners.
Solicitor General Brian Whiteside recently announced his office would be closed for in-person services for much of January, although defendants who wanted to enter a plea would be allowed to do so. Whiteside told the Daily Post last weekend that about 10% of his staff, including some of his prosecutors, had so far reported being sick with COVID.
(1) comment
This is not based on science. Its been made scientifically clear that masks are useless against Omicron. Democrats claim to follow the science, until the science goes against masks.
