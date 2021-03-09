Gwinnett County's current commission chairwoman, Nicole Love Hendrickson, marked International Women's Day on Monday by releasing a video recognizing women who have served as leaders in the county, or who work as service providers.
In addition to Monday being International Women's Day, the entire month of March is Women's History Month. County officials said the video featuring Hendrickson is a kick off to commemorations honoring women leaders in Gwinnett this month, with the county establishing a social media hashtag, #GwinnettWomenLead, to spur conversations about, and recognitions of, women leaders in the community.
"The history of women's push for equality has been long and challenging, yet we have so much to celebrate today thanks to the perseverance of women who came before us," Hendrickson said in the video, which was released on Gwinnett's social media channels on Monday. "I stand on the shoulders of many phenomenal women, including some who made a huge impact here in Gwinnett."
Hendrickson is the third woman to lead Gwinnett County's government — but the first who was also African-American — and she used a video released by the county to recognize the two women who came before her in the position: Lillian Webb and Charlotte Nash.
Webb was the first woman elected to lead the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and Nash rose through the ranks in county government to serve as county administrator before she retired for a few years only to come back a decade ago to serve as commission chairwoman.
Hendrickson also recognized Marlene Fosque, the first Black woman to serve as a district commissioner in the county, in the video.
In addition to recognizing the former chairwomen and Fosque, Hendrickson also ran down a list of stats about women serving in leadership roles in Gwinnett.
At the city level, Hendrickson said there are five women serving as mayors and 20 women serving on city councils around the county. She also pointed out women currently hold the offices of district attorney, clerk of courts, tax commissioner, chief magistrate judge and chief state court judge.
Hendrickson said there are seven women serving as judges on Gwinnett's Superior Court bench, eight more on the county's Magistrate Court bench, four on the State Court bench, one on the Recorder's Court bench and one female associate Probate Court judge as well.
And, there are 2,189 women employed by Gwinnett County government, with 481 of them holding management roles.
"We each have a responsibility to shape the future of our community," Hendrickson said. "The more representation women have in government, justice and law enforcement, the more opportunity we have to break down negative stereotypes (and) remove social barriers and economic barriers.
"While we have accomplished so much, there is still more work to be done. I'm confident that we will be able to continue to handle and overcome the challenges that we'll face in the future, so I encourage each of you to continue to break barriers, shatter glass ceilings and blaze trails for future generations of women because, in Gwinnett, women lead."
