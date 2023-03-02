Gwinnett County leaders are in the midst of several studies to plan for the county's future, Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said during her annual State of the County Address on Thursday.
Hendrickson highlighted a human services needs assessment, the county's first-ever Arts and Creative Economy Master Plan, a disparity study that will look at the county's procurement and contracting system, and plans to hire a sustainability officer.
"The county has always been intentional about where we see ourselves in the future," Hendrickson said after the speech, which was delivered at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. "This board paid particular to some of the issues and challenges that we're seeing around the nation — you know sustainability, climate, affordable housing, public safety, workforce challenges, transportation — and making sure we're meeting the gaps in our community.
"Quite frankly, Gwinnett County has always been very good when it comes to our water, our infrastructure, but there are areas where we recognize we have to improve, and that's what we're being intentional about."
The Human Services Needs Assessment is a big task that the county is undertaking. It will look a he services that Gwinnett residents need from their county government.
It's been a long time since such an assessment was done. In fact, it's been more than 30 years since the last full-scale assessment was conducted. The last one was conducted in 1991, according to Hendrickson.
"That doesn’t mean that we haven’t continued to react to our community’s evolving needs, but we all know how much Gwinnett has changed in the last 30-plus years, so, it does mean we’re well overdue for a formal evaluation to understand how our current offerings line up with what our community truly needs," Hendrickson told attendees during her address.
"The needs assessment will give us the backing necessary to affirm or update our current practices and future plans."
The study is expected to be finished later this year, possibly in the summer.
Hendrickson told the Daily Post that the services which the assessment is looking at are community services which are designed to address a variety of issues, ranging from food and nutrition to housing, homelessness, and poverty.
"All of those social determinants of health are things that the community services we currently have have offered in the past, but have not been at the scale that we need in coming off of the pandemic," Hendrickson said.
"We recognize that there have been many more areas that we have not paid particular attention to and understand that we really need to assess just a baseline of where we are, and we couldn't use a baseline from 1991."
In addition to highlighting planning the county is doing to address needs for the future, Hendrickson also pointed to steps Gwinnett will be taking to address homelessness.
One of those steps is converting a multi-family property, the Colonial Hill Apartments complex on Plainview Drive in Lawrenceville, into a homeless shelter for men and couples who do not have children. HomeFirst Gwinnett operates a shelter for women and families in the Norcross area, but there is currently no shelter for men.
The other step is partnering with Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity of Gwinnett and Walton, as well as the Gwinnett Housing Corporation, to provide 390 affordable low-income housing units.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to live, no matter their economic situation or what corner of our community they live in," Hendrickson said. "Housing is a complicated and essential need, and our mult-ipronged efforts in this area will continue to evolve with the changing needs of our residents."
Hendrickson also discussed the expansion of Ride Gwinnett — the transit system formerly known as Gwinnett County Transit — to add more local routes, including one that will go to the Mall of Georgia, as well as microtransit this year.
"We want Ride Gwinnett to be the mobility option of choice," Hendrickson said during her speech. "Keep an eye out for the newly branded buses during your daily commute and check the route schedules to see how you can use our service."
One thing the chairwoman did not mention, however, is whether another referendum on transit expansion is forthcoming in Gwinnett County. Two referendums were held in the county in recent years — in 2019 and 2020 to be exact — but both failed.
Hendrickson said it is too early to say whether another referendum will be coming soon since the county is still working on an update to its comprehensive transportation plan and transit development plan.
"We've been having months of community stakeholder input, again community meetings just to garner input," the chairwoman told the Daily Post. "At the end of the day, it's what does the community want, and what are they going to support, what are they going to back.
"I can't say that for now, until I see, and we assess, where we are after we get those plans back, and what we're hearing from the community. But, we don't want to wait for a referendum to meet the needs of our residents right now, which is why we've rolled out and instituted in this (year's) current budget expansion of microtransit routes throughout the county."
