U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., has picked up several local endorsements in what will likely be a fiercely contested race among Democrats to keep her seat in Congress, but one of those endorsement is coming from the head of Gwinnett County government.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson is endorsing Bourdeaux in what is already shaping up to be a contested Democratic primary.
Hendrickson, who is the first Black woman to lead the county's government and is completing her first year in office, cited Bourdeaux's working relationship with the county as her reason for endorsing the congresswoman's re-election.
The chairwoman is one of 17 Gwinnett officials —including three of the county's five commissioners — who has endorsed Bourdeaux's re-election bid.
"I believe in Carolyn Bourdeaux," Hendrickson told the Daily Post. "She has proven herself. Since I've been in this position, she has really driven a lot of efforts and resources at the local level. I think that speaks volumes to congressional people when they pay particular attention to their local communities and hear the needs."
The 7th Congressional District has been redrawn by the Georgia General Assembly to be considerably safer for Democrats than it was when Bourdeaux won the seat last year, but she will face opposition from within her own party.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., has announced she will run against Bourdeaux for the seat after her own neighboring district was redrawn to be significantly more Republican-leaning. State Rep. Donna McLeod is also running for the seat.
That could divide Democrats on who to back in the 2022 Democratic Primary, but Hendrickson said Bourdeaux's help in getting some of the county's efforts — such as vaccination efforts in southern Gwinnett — in place should not be discounted.
"She helped us set up the vaccination clinic over at Piedmont Eastside," Hendrickson said. "There's been a lot of valuable partnerships with her office and our office, and I think we need to keep that going. I appreciate what she's been able to do and I want to continue to see her lead in this district."
In addition to Hendrickson, other members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners who are backing Bourdeaux in 2022 are Commissioners Ben Ku and Jasper Watkins, according to the congresswoman's campaign.
When Bourdeaux announced the endorsement from Hendrickson, as well as the endorsements from other officials in the county, last week, the congresswoman said, “I greatly appreciate Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson’s endorsement for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. Nicole and I have worked closely to revitalize local abandoned malls, support our transit needs, organize vaccine drives and so much more. Together we'll continue fighting and delivering for our community.”
The district as it is drawn now — it could still potentially be overturned by legal challenges that are expected to be filed — includes most of Lawrenceville as well as Duluth, Berkeley Lake, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek, Lilburn, Snellville, Grayson and Dacula.
Redistricting website, RedistrictingAndYou.org, lists President Joe Biden winning what will be the new 7th District with 63% of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. that doesn't mean Republicans won't be running for the seat, however.
Security executive Yahanseh George — who is also known by the name YG NYGHTSTORM — has announced he will run for the seat as a Republican.
Other local officials who have endorsed Bourdeaux's re-election bid include: state Reps. Dewey McClain, Beth Moore and Gregg Kennard; Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette; Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason; Norcross Mayor Craig Newton; Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter; Lawrenceville Mayor David Still; Norcross City Councilmen Bruce Gaynor and Matt Myers; Peachtree Corners Mayor Pro Tem Weare Gratwick; Peachtree Corners City Councilman Eric Christ; Peachtree Corners City Councilman-Elect Joe Sawyer; Berkeley Lake City Councilman Scott Lee; and Sugar Hill City Councilman Marc Cohen.
