Communities in Action - Georgia.jpg

First Lady Jill Biden, front row center, stands with White House officials and local officials from across Georgia for a photo during a Communities in Action Forum which was held last week.

 Photo: Communities in Action/The White House/Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson was among a group of local leaders who participated in a Communities in Action Forum with First Lady Jill Biden last week.

The officials who participated in the forum discusses the impacts from the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act. In all 40 officials from across Georgia participated in the forum.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.