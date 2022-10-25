Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson was among a group of local leaders who participated in a Communities in Action Forum with First Lady Jill Biden last week.
The officials who participated in the forum discusses the impacts from the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act. In all 40 officials from across Georgia participated in the forum.
“It was an honor to be included among likeminded colleagues who have the same goal in mind – building a better Georgia,” Hendrickson said. “By having these insightful conversations, we can leverage these opportunities to look ahead and build a strong foundation for long-term social and economic prosperity.”
The White House is holding a series of Communities in Action events, and this was the sixth installment in that series.
In addition to Biden, other federal officials who participated in the forum included Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is now a senior advisor to President Joe Biden for public engagement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
