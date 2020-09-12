If you ask the candidates running for the three open Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners seats whether they will vote in favor of the county's transit referendum, you'll receive differing answers.
And, those responses will, coincidentally, line up with which party the candidate happens to identify with. During a forum hosted by the Gwinnett Chamber this past week, the three Republican candidates said they will vote "No" while the three Democrats said they will vote "Yes" on the referendum.
"We need to vote 'Yes' on the referendum," Democratic commission chairman candidate Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "It's the only way we're going to manage the growth that we're about to see over the next decade."
Meanwhile, David Post, who is the Republican nominee for commission chairman, said, "I don't believe we're in a position to vote 'yes' on Gwinnett County Transit. You know, when I look at the number of people that lost their jobs, businesses closed, businesses that have gone bankrupt, people that have lost their life savings, I don't believe that the expense of the transit, or partnering in any way with MARTA, really makes any sense at this point."
While the party line divide might seem anecdotal on the surface, there's a deeper significance here since they have to share the general election ballot in November with the referendum.
Candidates at the forum did not just talk about transit. They also discussed economic development the county's relationship with the chamber and Partnership Gwinnett.
But, transit has long been one of the hot button topics of debate in Gwinnett County, and how the county's voters go in the referendum mirrors the stakes in the commission races. Republicans have held the majority on the county commission since the 1980s, but Democrats — who already picked up two commission seats in 2018 — can reclaim the majority by winning just one of the commission seats up for grabs in November.
The transit referendum, meanwhile, is about whether the county should commit to implement a sales tax for the next 30 years to expand Gwinnett County Transit significantly and extend MARTA heavy rail into the county.
And, it's the county commission that will be deciding how and when to implement the transit expansion plan voters will be casting ballots on.
As was the case with the vote to join MARTA in 2019, opinions are split on the new transit expansion proposal, both in the community and among the commission candidates.
Republican District 1 candidate Laurie McClain, who led the transit review committee that presented proposals for modifying the transit plan rejected by voters last year, said she is voting "No" on the referendum because it includes a heavy rail extension from the MARTA's Doraville station to the Jimmy Carter Boulevard corridor.
One of the options the transit review committee gave commissioners was a "no rail" option.
"When they decided to include heavy rail, they picked an old antiquated technology that costs a billion and a half dollars and will not be built for another 14 years," McClain said. "Gwinnett County, and particularly District 1, cannot wait 14 years for a transit system. We can build a very robust and useful transit system with BRT (bus rapid transit) and ART (arterial rapid transit) without passing this referendum."
She also raised concerns that having the sales tax last 30 years would jeopardize the chances of other future special purpose local option sales tax referendums passing.
Her opponent, Democrat Kirkland Carden, said he fully supports passage of the referendum because he felt he was able to take advantage of opportunities in his life because of transit.
"Being pro-transit means being pro-jobs," he said. "This issue is particularly important to me because transit gave me opportunity. I'm a 16-year resident of Gwinnett County. I'm an alumnus of Georgia State University. I actually took MARTA in the city to my job every day before COVID and I can tell you, firsthand, transportation provides our residents with opportunities. It provides us with connectivity to rest of the metro region."
In District 3, the focus of the debate was a little different even though the Republican and Democratic candidates still took opposing stances on the issue.
Republican candidate Ben Archer said he will vote "No" while Democratic candidate Jasper Watkins III said he'll vote "Yes." Both candidates, however, raised issues with the fact that they felt their district will not get as much transit expansion as other districts.
"It's a hard sell for our area," said Archer, who suggested a Uber or Lift-style service would be better for eastern Gwinnett. "It's a rural area. I don't know if there needs to be a little more thought put into the plans."
Watkins said, "I think the referendum itself will be beneficial for Gwinnett County, however, I think District 3 was missed out of this referendum again like the first referendum (in 2019). The reason why I say that is when you look at the 82 projects over the 30 years, you're only looking a 16th of those that will benefit District 3 residents."
The chamber will host a forum featuring candidates for Gwinnett school board Districts 1 and 3 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That forum will be broadcast virtually and a link to watch the forum can be obtained by registering for free at bit.ly/2FAdyAA.
