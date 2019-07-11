For the second year in a row, Gwinnett County officials are planning to offer residents a chance to dispose of hazardous waste materials that can otherwise be hard to get rid of because, well, they are considered hazardous.
The second annual Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon July 20 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The location is new this year and could help address one of the major issues that popped up at last year’s event. The 2018 event was held at the Department of Water Resources offices on Winder Highway, and a larger than anticipated turnout led to traffic backups on the road. Some residents could not get in before the event closed.
“Last year, we were overwhelmed by the response to our event and — sadly, despite our best intentions — had to turn away some of our neighbors once the event had ended,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said in a statement. “Having never hosted an event like this before, we had no way to gauge the magnitude of participation.
“We’ve learned a lot in the year since. We’ve extended the event by an hour and moved it to a larger venue to process a greater number of cars. We’re really excited to help our neighbors in unincorporated Gwinnett dispose of their hazardous materials safely, properly and for free.”
Residents will be allowed to drop off as many as five containers filled with household hazardous waste. Organizers said the boxes should be roughly the size of copier paper boxes.
There will be no fee to drop off the materials.
Items that will be accepted include:
♦ Aerosol/spray pesticides
♦ Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
♦ Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
♦ Aerosol/spray paint
♦ Auto batteries
♦ Batteries (household and rechargeable)
♦ Chlorinated solvents
♦ Cooking oil and grease
♦ Fire extinguishers
♦ Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
♦ Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
♦ Insecticides
♦ Latex and water-based paints
♦ Lawn care products
♦ Mercury
♦ Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
♦ Oil based paint and stains
♦ Oxidizers
♦ Pesticides
♦ Poisons
♦ Propane cylinders
♦ Solvents and varnishes
♦ Thermostats and other mercury containing items
♦ Thinners and paint strippers
♦ Weed killer
♦ Wood preservatives
Organizers stressed that they will not accept ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals, or biomedical and biohazard waste.
Residents who have questions about the event can call 678-376-6785 or visit www.gwinnettcb.org/event/hhw.