The Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services is in the midst of revamping its strategic focus, and as part of that overhaul, it recently made changes to its board.
The coalition announced it installed a new Board of Directors on Jan. 1, with 12Stone Outreach Director Scott Mawdesley serving as the new board chairman. The new board will oversee the coalition’s shift to picking a narrower strategic focus on three core areas to gear its efforts toward.
“Our new plan provides a roadmap for evolving the Gwinnett Coalition into a more strategic and impact-oriented process that reflects the leadership model important to the future growth of Gwinnett,” Gwinnett Coalition’s Executive Director Ellen Gerstein said.
The concept behind the strategic approach changes at the coalition is that having a narrower focus on three main areas will allow the coalition to “go deeper on major issues affecting the county,” the organization said in a statement.
What those three focus areas will be is up to the new board to decide.
The coalition said the new board makeup will include city and county government representatives as well as members of the health care, law enforcement, education and human services communities.
In addition to Mawdesley, the board’s membership includes Jacquelyn Carruth from the Duluth Police Department; United Community Bank’s Jill Edwards; Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming; View Point Health’s Jennifer Hibbard; Travis Moses from the Division of Family & Children Services; Gwinnett County Public Library Executive Director Charles Pace; Jonathan Patterson from Gwinnett County Public Schools; Suliema Salgado from the Department of Health; Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington; and GUIDE’s Jessica Wilson.
