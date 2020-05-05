While Gwinnettians cope with the impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, officials at the Gwinnett Coalition said there is money available to help community assistance organizations through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Phase 37 of the program began Dec. 1 and runs through Nov. 30, and there is $307,965 in funding available through it. At the same time, there is an additional $439,070 in funding available through Phase CARES. The monies will be handed out to those local organizations in Gwinnett which administer emergency food and shelter programs that help county residents.
The deadline for organizations to apply for funding is 4 p.m. on May 15, and applications can be obtained by visiting www.gwinnettcoalition.org and checking under the Community Connections tab. Applications should be sent to Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services, Attn: Ellen Gerstein, Executive Director, 750 S. Perry St. Suite 312, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
Organizations that receiving funding through the program will be chosen by a panel made up of representatives from the American Red Cross, Atlanta Jewish Federation, Catholic Social Services, Christian Council of Metro Atlanta, Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, the United Way and other local organizations.
There are five criteria that an organization must meet to receive funding. They include holding nonprofit status, having a voluntary board if it is a private voluntary organization, practicing non-discrimination, maintaining an accounting system and being able to show it has the capacity needed to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Anyone who has additional questions about the funding can find full details at www.efsp.unitedway.org. Questions about applying for the funding can be directed to Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services Executive Director Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or by calling 770-995-3339, ext. 207.
