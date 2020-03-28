The Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services’ G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds project is continuing to move forward even amid social distancing to prevent widespread cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Georgia.
G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is an early-learning reading initiative that has combined community efforts to create book exchanges or “little libraries” that will be set up in public locations throughout the county for neighbors to trade books.
G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds Program director Katie Gill said she is working on site selection for our book exchanges.
Being a book exchange steward requires checking on the exchange regularly to ensure it still has appropriate newborn to 8-year-old books inside, seeing if it is in good working order and communicating with the Gwinnett Coalition to ensure successful usage. Stewards will be asked for a minimum three year commitment.
Interested stewards can contact Gill at katie@gwinnettcoalition.org.
Gill said social distancing has set plans back from sorting books and placing book exchanges on sites, but the work of finding stewards can been done remotely.
“We have amazing community partners,” Gill wrote in an email. “Collaboration with these organizations and individuals will improve the reading achievement of Gwinnett County children by increasing their access to books.”
The Gwinnett Coalition staff will be working remotely until the end of the month.
