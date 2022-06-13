Gwinnett Cares logo (copy)

The Gwinnett Coalition is planning to celebrate its partners who helped with the Gwinnett Cares effort during the COVID-19 pandemic later this week.

The coalition is set to host a Gwinnett Cares Celebration on Friday morning at New Mercies Christian Church, which is located at 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road SW in Lilburn. Breakfast and an opportunity for Gwinnett Cares partners to reconnect will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the celebration itself will begin at 9 a.m.

Gwinnett Coalition CEO Reneé Byrd-Lewis, county Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia CEO DePriest Waddy and other community leaders will reflect on what Gwinnett Cares accomplished during the pandemic.

“Under the banner of Gwinnett Cares, the entire community banded together to support those most impacted by the pandemic,” Byrd-Lewis said. “The lesson learned is we accomplish great things when leadership and resources are aligned, and we must remember that lesson as we chart our path forward and build a more equitable community.”

The coalition will also hand out its inaugural Gwinnett Coalition Changemaker Award during the celebration. The award is designed to recognize someone whose actions demonstrate how forging a collective effort can benefit the community.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the celebration is encouraged to visit bit.ly/GwinnettCaresCelebration.

