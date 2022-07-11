Gwinnett community leaders recently came together to mark the accomplishments of the Gwinnett Cares effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gwinnett Coalition held its Gwinnett Cares Celebration to recognize partners from more than 50 community organizations who worked with the coalition on the Gwinnett Cares effort. Past accomplishments were highlighted and new initiatives were announced at the celebration event.
“Over the past couple of years and under the banner of Gwinnett Cares, the community came together to support those most impacted by the pandemic,“ Gwinnett Coalition CEO Renee Byrd-Lewis said. “The lesson learned is we accomplish great things when leadership, purpose and resources are aligned, and we must remember that lesson as we chart our path forward and foster equity and prosperity for all Gwinnettians.”
New community initiatives announced during the celebration included the coalition's Gwinnett Health Finder tool, Gwinnett County's comprehensive human services needs assessment and the United Way's community equity assessment.
Those efforts will build on work done over the last two years to help the community out during the pandemic. Gwinnett County, for example, has handed out $63 million in housing assistance to residents. Other stats from the county include 1.1 million pounds of food that have been distributed in 153 markets, more than 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered, 6,400 pounds of locally grown produce that has been donated, 3.9 million pounds of food and other essential items.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people facing eviction and homelessness have been helped by HomeFirst Gwinnett and its partners, and $75 million has been spent to help more than 21,000 residents who faced the possibility of their utilities being disconnected. HomeFirst Gwinnett Director Matt Elder also highlighted the construction of 117 new affordable housing units. The Georgia Center for Opportunity's Better Work Gwinnett program also worked to addressed unemployment, which spiked to about 15% during the pandemic but was eventually reduced to about 2.1%.
“Opportunity comes out of challenges – and we have certainly seen our share throughout this pandemic," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "We will continue working together to build coalitions, develop ideas and innovate in order to enhance the quality of life for our residents and strengthen the vibrant connections that unite our community.”
Paige Havens received the first-ever Gwinnett Coalition Changemaker Award, which recognizes someone for leadership that inspired others to have an impact on the community through innovative ideas. Meanwhile, the Primerica Foundation presented its Heart of the Community Award to former Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia CEO Randy Redner in recognition of his leadership of the foundation.
GNR Public Health CEO Dr. Audrey Arona, View Point Health CEO Jennifer Hibbard, Corners Academy Vice-President Scott Mawdesley, United Way of Greater Atlanta Regional Director Denise Townsend, Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia CEO DePriest Waddy and Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin J. Watts also spoke at the event.
