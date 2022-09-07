The Gwinnett Coalition and GNR Public Health have teamed up to create a new website where Gwinnettians can go to find health care providers that serve their needs.
The Gwinnett Health Finder website is based on the FoodFinder.us website that Gwinnett Cares used to help residents who were experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic locate places where they could get food.
The health website, which can be found at www.GwinnettHealthFinder.org, is intended to be a place where uninsured or underinsured residents can go to find health care providers.
“Too many in our community are going without the care they need because they don’t know where to turn," Gwinnett Coalition President and CEO Renée Byrd-Lewis said. "Compared to people who are insured, uninsured individuals have more health disadvantages and worse health outcomes. The Gwinnett Health Finder is one way we are working to improve access to health care resources and advocate for our most vulnerable residents.”
Gwinnett County has more than 170,000 residents who are believed to either have no insurance or have inadequate health insurance, according to the Gwinnett Coalition. The coalition also said U.S. Census data shows Gwinnett leads Georgia in the number of uninsured residents.
Gwinnett residents can use the Gwinnett Health Finder website to search for health care providers by city, zip code or service category. Service categories that residents can search through on the website include adult, pediatric, mental health, dental and specialty care.
The website offers information in English with Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Cantonese and Mandarin translations expected to be available by the end of this month..
Icons will appear on a map so users can not only see where the provider is located, but also get information such as their hours of operation, contact information, languages supported and whether telemedicine is offered as an option.
Gwinnett Coalition officials said they only included federally qualified health center, community service boards, public health department offices, nonprofit hospitals, nonprofit community health centers and private practices that take Medicaid, Medicare or PeachCare for Kids or offering a sliding scale fee, self-pay or alternate payment options.
“The launch of the Gwinnett Health Finder marks a turning point in our approach to equitably address public health concerns in our communities," FoodFinder’s CEO Jack Griffin said. "With so many residents struggling with inflation and the lingering effects of COVID-19, this health program locator will help uninsured and underinsured Gwinnettians find quality health services.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.