Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior Court Tiana P. Garner, center, is flanked by Clerk of Courts Office Supervisor Samantha Arrue, left, and Chief Deputy Clerk Ruth McMullin as they cut the ribbon to open a new Passport Office in the clerk's office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
Gwinnett County residents can now head to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Courthouse if they need to apply for a passport.
County Clerk of Courts Tiana Garner's Office has opened a new passport acceptance office at GJAC, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The move allows Gwinnett residents to file their passport applications at windows one and two in the Clerk of Courts Office's lobby.
Passport applications can be filed anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Photo services will be offered at the office, although there will be a $10 fee for it. The full list of fees, including the application fee and the application execution fee, can be found on the Clerk of Courts website, www.gwinnettcourts.com/superior/passports.
The application fee can vary depending on factors such as the applicants age, whether they want a passport card or book and whether they want expedited service or not.
The application execution fee is $35 and can be paid by cash or money order (the money order must be made payable to the Clerk of Superior Court), according to the clerk's website.
A list of all documents that an applicant will need to apply for a passport can be found on the clerk's website, or at at the U.S. Department of State's website, which is Travel.State.gov.
