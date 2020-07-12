Officials affiliated with Gwinnett County's court system were informed this weekend that the main Clerk of Courts Office location will be closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Deputy Clerk of Courts Tiana Garner notified officials whose offices work with the court system about the situation in an email on Saturday afternoon. Because of the positive test, the clerk's office at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville is expected to be closed for about two weeks.
"It has come to our attention that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19," Garner said in the email. "Several staff members are awaiting test results. As a result, we will close our offices at GJAC immediately and remained closed for 14 days with a presumed reopening date of July 27, 2020. We may reopen sooner subject to employee test results."
Although the clerk's office is closing its GJAC location, its satellite office at the Gwinnett County Jail is expected to remain open. The office will also continue to accept documents from judges and attorneys via efileGA, Garner said in the email.
In the meanwhile, officials at the clerk's office are taking steps to sanitize the office and to try and see how far the disease may have spread, if it was spread at all to other employees.
"We have requested a deep cleaning of our office and encouraged our staff that has not been tested to get tested," Garner said.
The office had previously been expected to reopen Monday, with social distancing enforced, after being temporarily closed because of the pandemic. That notice was updated over the weekend to reflect the July 27 date Garner mentioned in her email.
"These are unprecedented times and we may make adjustments as more information becomes available," she told court officials.
