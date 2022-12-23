Beginning the day after Christmas, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will begin its annual effort to keep Christmas trees out of the landfill with an enormous “treecycling” event that will span the county and continue until late January, when the county’s 39th Bring One for the Chipper mulching extravaganza begins.

In partnership with the county’s transportation, parks & recreation and fire departments, as well as Jackson EMC and Walton EMC, Clean & Beautiful will collect live trees until Jan. 25, 2023 at more than two dozen fire stations throughout the county. The trees — which should be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands — will be transported to Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on Jan. 28 for Bring One for the Chipper.