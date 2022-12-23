Beginning the day after Christmas, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will begin its annual effort to keep Christmas trees out of the landfill with an enormous “treecycling” event that will span the county and continue until late January, when the county’s 39th Bring One for the Chipper mulching extravaganza begins.
In partnership with the county’s transportation, parks & recreation and fire departments, as well as Jackson EMC and Walton EMC, Clean & Beautiful will collect live trees until Jan. 25, 2023 at more than two dozen fire stations throughout the county. The trees — which should be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands — will be transported to Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville on Jan. 28 for Bring One for the Chipper.
“To make this upcoming event as successful as in the past — if not more so — we’ll really need the help of the public,” said Schelly Marlatt, Clean & Beautiful’s executive director, in a news release. “We’re calling on everyone who has purchased a live tree this Christmas to drop them off at our collection sites instead of putting them out with the trash to decompose in a landfill.
“On the day of Bring One for the Chipper, we’ll also need volunteers to help us haul those collected trees to the chipper, where they’ll be transformed into mulch. From park pathways to school landscaping, this is our environmentally-friendly way of extending the magic of Christmas throughout the new year and all throughout the county.”
Clean & Beautiful held its first Bring One for the Chipper event in 1984, and last year’s initiative collected and chipped more than 1,500 live trees into mulch.
Volunteers are invited to take part in Bring One for the Chipper; they must be at least 14 years old and can include individuals, families, civic clubs and church and school groups.
Bring One For The Chipper Bring One for the Chipper locations are as follows: Buford Fire Station 14, 1600 Highway 23, 30518 Fire Station 24, 2735 Mall of GA Blvd, 30519 Fire Station 29, 2800 Thompson Mill Road, 30519 Dacula Fire Station 27, 2825 Old Norcross Road, 30069 Duluth Fire Station 5, 3001 Old Norcross Road, 30096 Fire Station 7, 3343 Bunton Road, 30096 Fire Station 19, 3275 North Berkeley Lake Road, 30096 Hoschton Fire Station 18, 1515 Mineral Springs Road, 30548 Lawrenceville Fire Station 9, 1900 Five Forks-Trickum Road, 30044 Fire Station 10, 1131 Rock Springs Road, 30043 Fire Station 20, 1801 Cruse Road, 30044 Fire Station 25, 3575 Lawrenceville Highway, 30044 Fire Station 31, 1061 Collins Hill Road 30043 Lilburn Fire Station 2, 12 Harmony Grov Road, 30047 Fire Station 3, 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road, 30047 Fire Station 22, 2180 Stone Drive, 30047 Loganville Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Road, 30052 Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Road, 30052 Norcross Fire Station 1, 165 Lawrenceville St., 30071 Fire Station 11, 5885 Live Oak Pkwy., 30093 8 Fire Station 23, 4355 Steve Reynolds Blvd., 30093 Peachtree Corners Fire Station 4, 5550 Spalding Drive, 30092 Snellville Fire Station 6, 3890 Johnson Drive, 30039 Fire Station 12, 2815 Lenora Church Road, 30078 Sugar Hill Fire Station 26, 6075 Suwanee Dam Road, 30518 Suwanee Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Road, 30024
