Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's flagship youth program – based on the national Keep America Beautiful model – is its Green Youth Advisory Council (GYAC).
The organizagtion recently announced the following high school students as this year’s members:
• Amay Shah – a junior at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
• Ariella Ayenesazan – a sophomore at Peachtree Ridge High School (returning member).
• Arshan Rafiq – a sophomore at Peachtree Ridge High School.
• Cynthia Bui – a senior at Mountain View High School.
• Daeun (Ella) Lee – a sophomore at Mill Creek High School.
• Daniel Jung – a senior at Mill Creek High School (returning member).
• Danielle Chun – a sophomore at Mill Creek High School (returning member).
• Diya Lakwani – a senior at McClure Health Science High School.
• Emily Laycock – a senior at Mill Creek High School (returning member).
• Hannah Cook – a senior at Brookwood High School (returning member).
• John (Jack) Prewitt – a junior at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (retuning member).
• Logan Zimmerman – a senior at Discovery High School (returning member).
• Mary Morris – a senior at North Gwinnett High School.
• Miles Simmons – a junior at Archer High School (returning member).
• Palice Zimmerman – a junior at Archer High School.
• Samara West – a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School (returning member).
• Shivali Singh – a freshman at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
• Stephanie Ramos – a senior at Paul Duke STEM High School.
• Suraj Chatoth – a junior at North Gwinnett High School (returning member).
• Tanner Dilworth – a senior at Mountain View High School (returning member).
• Trevor Spake – a junior at Brookwood High School.
“We are really excited about this Green Youth Advisory Council incoming class,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “For one, we received some really terrific applications and believe this group of young change agents will have a hand in helping us evolve our current programs for the future while motivating other young people in the community to get engaged in our events. For another, we have 11 members of last year’s GYAC returning.
"I think that speaks volumes – not only about the program, but also about how much these kids truly care about their community and the environment."
Involvement in the Green Youth Advisory Council provides its members with the opportunity to:
• Develop leadership skills while engaging in creative work focused on litter prevention, beautification, community greening, waste reduction, recycling, food insecurity and more
• Collaborate with like-minded peers with unique perspectives from across the county
• Assist with the design and implementation of environmental program initiatives for engaging youth in community service
• Act as a GC&B ambassador to their school and community by engaging youth and county leaders to promote sustainability, environmental literacy, and civic engagement
• Earn service hours and a letter of recommendation for college, future employment and more
• High school seniors involved in the Green Youth Advisory Council will be considered for a $1,000 post-secondary scholarship
To learn more about the Green Youth Advisory Council and other Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful programs, please visit www.gwinnettcb.org.
