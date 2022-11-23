Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful executive director Schelly Marlatt is excited by the organization's new Green Youth Advisory Council and hopes "they will take what they learn during their time with us and grow their reach to impact their cities, their state, their region, their country and the world at large."
The environmental nonprofit recently announced the 2022-23 edition of the youth council, which is a hyper-local service-learning and leadership development program for high school students.
During their service in the program, Green YAC members lend a fresh perspective to Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and take part in the nonprofit’s events while acting as ambassadors for environmental change.
“We’re truly excited about this incoming class of Green Youth Advisory Council members,” Marlatt said. “Before the end of this school year, they will have an opportunity to propose new programs, create initiatives to grow awareness, serve as service-leaders at community events, provide key insights on how we can engage an up-and-coming generation of environmental stewards and so much more.
"We hope to empower each and every one of them to have an impact on the communities where these rising stars live, work and attend school, while engaging other young people to follow their lead."
Involvement in the Green Youth Advisory Council provides its members with the opportunity to:
• Develop leadership skills while engaging in creative work focused on litter prevention, beautification, community greening, waste reduction, recycling, food insecurity and more.
• Collaborate with like-minded peers with unique perspectives from across the county.
• Assist with the design and implementation of environmental program initiatives for engaging youth in community service.
• Act as a GC&B ambassador to their school and community by engaging youth and county leaders to promote sustainability, environmental literacy, and civic engagement.
• Earn service hours and a letter of recommendation for college, future employment and more.
• High school seniors involved in the Green Youth Advisory Council will be considered for a $1,000 post-secondary scholarship.
To learn more about the Green Youth Advisory Council and other Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful programs, please visit www.gwinnettcb.org.
