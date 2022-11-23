Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's Green Youth Advisory Council 2022-2023.JPG

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful recently announced its Green Youth Advisory Council of local high school students for the 2022-23 school year.

 Photo: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful executive director Schelly Marlatt is excited by the organization's new Green Youth Advisory Council and hopes "they will take what they learn during their time with us and grow their reach to impact their cities, their state, their region, their country and the world at large." 

The environmental nonprofit recently announced the 2022-23 edition of the youth council, which is a hyper-local service-learning and leadership development program for high school students.