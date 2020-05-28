There are some new faces on Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful’s Citizens Advisory Board.
The environmental nonprofit organization announced eight new members have joined the advisory board. Thirty-eight people sit on the board, which also has seven emeritus members.
“In addition to being true movers and shakers – not only in Gwinnett but also in the State of Georgia – members of our board are caring individuals, first and foremost,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “They care about the environment and our community, and they bring a wide variety of perspectives to the table based on their field of expertise.
“The diversity of our board allows us to look at every issue impacting our environment from every angle – how all issues affect our schools, cities, marketplace and community. Each member also brings incredible ideas of ways schools, businesses, cities and organizations can partner with us to make a lasting difference for the good of our community. Our board is a catalyst for a movement to create a cleaner, greener, more sustainable Gwinnett.”
The new members include:
♦ Jason Chandler, Gwinnett Medical Foundation
♦ Melvin Everson, Gwinnett Technical College
♦ Lynette Howard, WestRock
♦ Jann Joseph, Georgia Gwinnett College
♦ Kay Sibetta, AARP of Georgia
♦ Jenny Simpkins, City of Lilburn
♦ Trent Spake, Chastain & Associates Insurance
Ron Siebenhener, Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources (Retired)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.