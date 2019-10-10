Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials are preparing to launch an educational campaign designed to teach county residents why they shouldn't use plastic grocery bags to collect their recyclable items.
The organization announced Wednesday that it recently received a $10,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation for the educational campaign, which will also include the creation and distribution of Green Communities reusable bags.
“We’ve found that a lot of households like to collect their recyclables in plastic grocery bags,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “Unfortunately, those bags are not recyclable curbside and often lead to contamination of the recycling supply chain.
"It is our hope to not only replace those bags with the reusable bags we’ll be providing – thanks to this grant from Bank of America, but we’ll also be educating Gwinnett County citizens on key steps to take to recycle properly."
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said they chose to use the money to produce reusable bags instead of brochures on the topic because they felt the flyers could just end up being thrown away after they were read. Reusable bags, they said, instead offered something Gwinnett residents could use multiple times for recycling.
The information on the bags will be written in multiple languages and explain how to avoid contamination of the recycling stream, which will reduce space used in landfills. And by making them reusable, the bags are also less likely to become litter, according to Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials.
It's a proposal that, given the awarding of the grant, Bank of America officials are interested in.
“We are excited to partner with Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful on this initiative,” Bank of America Atlanta Market President Wendy Stewart said. “Our commitment is to help build thriving communities by addressing issues fundamental to economic health and sustainability which makes this a good partnership with this leading environmental organization.