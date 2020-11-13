If Gwinnettians think 2020 has been a dumpster fire, maybe it will be cathartic that Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is asking them to start winding down the year by cleaning out the recyclable stuff at their homes that they don’t want or need anymore.
The environmental organization announced it will team up with Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management to hold their annual America Recycles Day collection event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov 14 at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. As has been the case in the past, items such as electronics, latex paint and paper for secure shredding will be collected at this year’s event.
“On the heels of the cancellation of our Governor’s Environmental Address and 40th Anniversary Celebration, we are thrilled to be able to host this popular event for our Gwinnett County neighbors,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said.
While the what can be dropped off aspect of the event will remain the same, this year’s event will have some different rules in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is planning to keep some of the rules it established for this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event, such as requiring everyone stay in their vehicles, will be in place for America Recycles Day as well.
Marlatt said there will be other rules Gwinnettians know before they show up to drop materials off at the event.
“Staff members from GC&B and Gwinnett County – all of whom will be wearing masks – can collect the items from their back seat or trunk,” she said. “No refreshments or portable potties will be available, and we ask that everyone keep their windows rolled up while in the unloading zone. Please place your items in disposable boxes, as we will be unable to return containers.
“I have faith that we will return to our regular fun America Recycles Day program next year, but this year’s event still presents a terrific opportunity for Gwinnett County residents to rid their basements, attics and garages of latex paint cans and old electronics, and their offices of outdated files. We’ve extended the time for this event, so we hope to see a big turnout. We will do our level best to keep the line moving as swiftly and smoothly as possible.”
Conditions regarding items that can be dropped off include:
♦ Electronics: Most electronic items can be recycled for free except TVs, monitors and printers. Gwinnettians who want to recycle those three items must pay, in cash, $15 per monitor or TV and $5 per printer.
♦ Paint: Volunteers will only accept latex paint, and there is a limit of 10 gallons per vehicle.
♦ Paper shredding: There is a limit of five copier paper boxes worth of paper per vehicle.
