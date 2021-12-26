Gwinnett County residents who used a real tree as their Christmas tree this year can now turn their attentions to what happens to it now that the yuletide celebrations are over.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful has an idea: give the trees to them for recycling.
The county-wide environmental organization will begin accepting live Christmas trees for its annual Bring One For the Chipper program on Sunday. The program is designed to give residents a place to dispose of their live, but used, trees without dumping them in Lake Lanier or in wooded areas on the side of the road or sending them to a landfill to decay.
“We’re very proud of the fact that, since we started Bring One for the Chipper in 1984, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has been a leader in Georgia’s treecycling efforts,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said . “We’re extremely fortunate to be part of a county that places such an emphasis on community and the environment.
“Even after hosting this event for the last 38 years, with new neighbors moving to the area all the time, there are still a lot of folks out there who don’t even know that this option is available to them.”
Residents have until Jan. 24 to drop off their trees at one of 28 drop-off locations for this year’s program. After Jan. 24, all of the dropped off trees will be gathered up and brought to Bethesda Park, where volunteers will feed them into chippers to be turned into mulch on the morning of Jan. 29.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is asking that all lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands be removed from the trees before they are dropped off. They also said they will only accept live trees so anyone looking to dispose of an old artificial tree is out of luck.
“They can drop their tree off to a local fire station and it will be chipped into mulch for placement in playgrounds and walking trails at parks throughout Gwinnett County for all of our enjoyment,” Marlatt said. “Whether you’ve made Bring One for the Chipper an annual family tradition or this will be your first year to take part, it’s a simple but wonderful way to celebrate a sustainable ‘Green’ Christmas.”
Anyone who wants to volunteer for the annual Bring One For the Chipper event must be at least 14 and can register at www.GwinnettCB.org. While they are on the website, they will need to download a Volunteer Waiver Form, fill it out and bring it with them to the event. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will accept individual volunteers as well as families, school groups, civic organizations and neighborhood associations.
Anyone who has questions about the event is asked to call 770-822-5187 or send an email to gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org.
This year’s Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Bring One For the Chipper drop-off sites include:
Buford
♦ Fire Station 14, 1600 Highway 23
♦ Fire Station 24, 2735 Mall of GA Boulevard
♦ Fire Station 29, 2800 Thompson Mill Road
Dacula
♦ Fire Station 17, 2739 Brooks Road
♦ Fire Station 27, 2825 Old Fountain Road
Duluth
♦ Fire Station 5, 3001 Old Norcross Road
♦ Fire Station 7, 3343 Bunton Road
♦ Fire Station 19, 3275 N. Berkeley Lake Road
Grayson
♦ Fire Station 8, 2295 Brannan Road
Hoschton
♦ Fire Station 18, 1515 Mineral Springs Road
Lawrenceville
♦ Fire Station 9, 1900 Five Forks-Trickum Road
♦ Fire Station 10, 1131 Rock Springs Road
♦ Fire Station 20, 1801 Cruse Road
♦ Fire Station 25, 3575 Lawrenceville Highway
♦ Fire Station 31, 1061 Collins Hill Road
Lilburn
♦ Fire Station 2, 12 Harmony Grove Road
♦ Fire Station 3, 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Road
♦ Fire Station 22, 2180 Stone Drive
Loganville
♦ Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Road
♦ Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Road
Norcross
♦ Fire Station 1, 165 Lawrenceville Street
♦ Fire Station 11, 5885 Live Oak Parkway
♦ Fire Station 23, 4355 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Peachtree Corners
♦ Fire Station 4, 5550 Spalding Drive
Snellville
♦ Fire Station 6, 3890 Johnson Drive
♦ Fire Station 12, 2815 Lenora Church Road
Sugar Hill
♦ Fire Station 26, 6075 Suwanee Dam Road
Suwanee
Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Road
