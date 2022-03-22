Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is hosting a virtual event called “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation About Litter” intended to address the issue of littering on a hyperlocal scale.
Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, Schelly Marlatt, issued an invitation to the public to attend this virtual conversation and submit their questions about litter for the facilitator-led dialogue. Questions will be selected at random to drive the discussion with concerned citizens and industry experts.
“We are incredibly honored to have been selected by Keep America Beautiful from 700 national affiliates to get this meaningful conversation started,” Marlatt said. “Although we’ve witnessed a 54% decrease in litter along U.S. roadways over the last decade, 90% of Americans agree that litter is still a problem in their community. There is still so much more to do and Gwinnett County – well-known for our love of community – is a great place to start.
"Because engagement in litter prevention requires the commitment of members of the community to ensure the highest levels of success, it’s vital that we make our neighbors part of the conversation to address and prevent littering in the community that we love."
The virtual event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will be live streamed from Georgia Gwinnett College. Responsive Management will be facilitating and Laura Hernandez, of Gwinnett Recycles and environmental psychologist, Dr. Wesley Schultz are among the panelists.
“Decades ago, Keep America Beautiful launched a highly successful public service campaign that galvanized the nation in the fight against litter," said Randy Hartmann, Senior Director of Affiliate Operations for Keep America Beautiful. "At the time, a shared cultural ethic and value was established. This shared focus and commitment lead to meaningful reductions in littering.
"It is our hope that the dialogue that will take place in Gwinnett will help establish a new shared cultural ethic across the highly diverse and culturally rich communities we live in. We know that engaging our communities in this discussion in the first step in achieving meaningful change and we commend Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful for starting the conversation.”
A link to join the conversation will be sent to all registrants leading up to the event. The deadline to register is today. You can register at — https://www.gwinnettcb.org/events
