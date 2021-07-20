Gwinnett County residents who need to dispose of hazardous materials — such as cleaners, antifreeze, car batteries, poisons or latex paints — will be able to do so this week.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. This will be the second collection event for these types of materials that the group has held this year.
“We’re switching things up a bit based on the response from our participants, vendors and team members,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “Ever since the launch of our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days in 2018, we’ve traditionally hosted these events bright and early on a Saturday morning.
"To get as much participation as possible this time around, we’re hosting it on a Thursday when many people are getting off work or coming home after picking the kids up from summer camp."
The event is designed to give residents a way to dispose of materials that can't be put in curbside garbage pickup a way to properly dispose of those items. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is being hosted in partnership with the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources.
"It’s a win-win – residents benefit by getting rid of difficult to dispose of items that are taking up space in their basements, garages, offices and kitchen cabinets and the environment benefits because those items will not wind up in a local landfill where their harmful contents might leach into the ground and nearby water sources," Marlatt said. "Instead, many of the items collected will be recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products.
"We are so proud to work in tandem with other organizations and local businesses for the good of our community and the good of the environment as we connect people and resources for a sustainable Gwinnett. Of course, these Collection Days don’t work without the dedication of our neighbors who not only take the time to collect the items, but also to attend the event. On behalf of Gwinnett County, we appreciate every one of you!”
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful previously hosted a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in February and that event resulted in 111,874 pounds of household hazardous waste being collected for disposal or recycling. It was one of the largest such events ever held in the county up to that point, with 1,077 cars served.
Organizers said residents can drop off up to five containers filled with household hazardous waste items. Containers can include laundry baskets, storage bins, copy paper boxes or similarly sized receptacles, but organizers said the containers will not be returned to the residents.
There is no cost to drop off materials at the event, but Gwinnett clean and Beautiful said it will not accept ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals or biomedical or biohazard waste.
The list of items that will be accepted at the event includes:
· Aerosol/spray pesticides
· Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
· Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
· Aerosol/spray paint
· Auto batteries
· Batteries (household and rechargeable)
· Chlorinated solvents
· Cooking oil and grease
· Fire extinguishers
· Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels such as kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
· Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
· Insecticides
· Latex and water-based paints
· Lawn care products
· Mercury
· Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
· Oil based paint and stains
· Oxidizers
· Poisons
· Propane cylinders
· Solvents and varnishes
· Thermostats and other mercury containing items
· Thinners and paint strippers
· Weed killer
· Wood preservatives
