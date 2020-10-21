In light of the fact that so many local families have been hard-hit by COVID-19 – leaving them struggling to meet basic needs, the Gwinnett Coalition is mobilizing its partners to collect much-needed items like food, cleaning supplies and personal care items as part of Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
To that end, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) has established a curbside collection site at One Justice Square Building in Lawrenceville, as well as collection bins in the lobby, for anyone who wishes to donate non-perishable food items and help their neighbors.
“Each year for Great Days of Service, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful teams up with Gwinnett County’s Department of Water Resources to host a watershed cleanup event and promote awareness of the importance of clean water to the collective health and well-being of our community,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “And every year, we know we can count on a terrific response from community members who are eager to get out there and help us remove litter and debris from local waterways and watersheds.
"This year, like so many other companies, organizations, schools and families out there, we are pivoting to meet the challenges presented by the global pandemic. Our neighbors need our help and we want to meet those needs. We’re hoping that everyone who has ever taken part in our contribution to Great Days of Service in the past will take part in a new way this year so we can collect an unimaginable amount of food as a heartwarming show of that Gwinnett County spirit.”
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is asking for the donation of non-perishable items such as:
• Rice
• Pasta and pasta sauce
• Peanut butter and jelly
• Canned soups and beans (preferably with a “pop-top” so they’re easier for senior citizens and homeless individuals to open)
• Canned meats
• Macaroni and cheese
• Granola bars
• Fruit cups
The food drive has been held all month, and concludes Thursday (Oct. 22). Food is being collected at the One Justice Square Building, located at 446 West Crogan Street in Lawrenceville. Between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., donors can simply bring their donations into the lobby and place them in clearly marked collection bins or call 770-822-5187 to have donations collected curbside.
GC&B asks that anyone who wishes to have their donation collected curbside to please call to schedule a time and date or call 30 minutes in advance of their arrival if dropping off the same day.
“Thank you in advance to everyone who chooses to support these efforts geared toward neighbors helping neighbors,” Marlatt said. “To increase your impact, please help us spread the word and convince your friends, family members, neighbors and co-workers to take part in Great Days of Service 2020."
