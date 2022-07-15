Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is celebrating its Green Youth Advisory Council Class of 2022, and its work to raise awareness of environmental issues in the community.
The council is a program designed to give high school students a chance to work on environmental and sustainability service-learning projects and develop their leadership skills. The students work on projects with Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful to tackle environmental challenges at the local and global levels.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful recently wrapped up the council program for the 2021-2022 school year, which saw the council participate in service projects and work on a recycling campaign.
“Our 2022 class will be a tough act to follow,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt. “They created an awesome ‘Recycling Simplified’ awareness video, participated in many of our community events, brainstormed ideas for potential new programs and initiatives, and so much more. They were a great group of students, and we hope those who didn’t graduate will join us again for GYAC Class of 2023. As always, we’re excited to see what the next crew will bring to the table!”
The Class of 2022 included students from 11 different Gwinnett County high schools. The participating students included: Amay Shah; Ariella Ayenesazan; Arshan Rafiq; Cynthia Bui; Daeun (Ella) Lee; Daniel Jung; Danielle Chun; Diya Lakwani; Emily Laycock; John (Jack) Prewitt; Logan Zimmerman; Miles Simmons; Samara West; Shivali Singh; Stephanie Ramos; Suraj Chatoth; Tanner Dilworth; and Trevor Spake.
Jung, who will moving on to Princeton University to study mathematics, and Zimmerman, who is moving on to the College of Coastal Georgia to study environmental science, received $2,000 scholarships from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful in recognition of their work as part of the Green Youth Advisory Council. The scholarships are funded by the GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarship Fund, which is set up through the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is now turning its attention to the Green Youth Advisory Council Class of 2023, and is taking applications from young people who want to be part of that class. Students who are interested in participating in the program can apply at www.GwinnettCB.org, but they must do so by Aug. 29.
“A lot of people are familiar with Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful for our logos on Adopt-A-Road signs and our community cleanup and recycling events,” Marlatt said. “But we’re so much more than that. Our involvement with Gwinnett County Public Schools is among the most rewarding aspects of the job for me personally. There’s something so rewarding about witnessing a genuine love of the environment in young students, made all the more so as they grow into young leaders who want to make a difference for the greater good. If you know someone who fits that description, we’d love for you to recommend that they apply for our Green Youth Advisory Council.”
