Gwinnett County residents will have a chance to do some spring cleaning and engage in an environmentally friendly practice later this month.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste will partner to hold an Earth Day Recycling Event from 9 a.m. until noon on April 23 at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
The event will give residents an opportunity to drop off items such as tires, oil-based and latex paint, electronics, clothing and sneakers for recycling, or bring by old paper documents for shredding.
“We had more than a thousand cars come through our Earth Day recycling event last year,” said Schelly Marlatt, who is the executive director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. “And based on the outstanding success of our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event in February, we’re going to need some dedicated volunteers to help us keep the line running smoothly from start to finish of this event.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for high school athletes and club members to earn community service hours, and for older scouts to earn badges.”
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said a total of 1,115 vehicles came to last year’s Earth Day Recycling Event to drop off items. Volunteers at the 2021 event collected 4,850 gallons of latex paint, 86 gallons of oil-based paint and 147 gallons of aerosol paint.
And, that is on top of They also shredded 14.72 tons of paper that was shredded at the event and the six tons of tires and 18.963 tons of electronics — which Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials was roughly the same weight as 40 1979 Volkswagen Beetles — that were collected at the 2021 event.
There is a limit of five copier boxes of paper that can be dropped by an individual car for shredding.
Residents can drop off most electronics items for free, but there will be a $15 cash fee for every monitor or TV that is dropped off, as well as a $5 cash fee for each printer and a $35 cash fee for each projection or console TV.
There is a limit or 10 gallons of oil-based or latex paint that can be dropped off, and the cans must be at least one-quarter full of wet paint.
Residents will also be limited to a maximum of eight tires that they can drop off, and they cannot be dealer tires.
There is no limit on clothing and sneakers that residents can drop off.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to participate in the Earth Day recycling event can sign up by visiting www.GwinnettCounty.com and looking for the Volunteer Gwinnett page under the “Employment” tab.
