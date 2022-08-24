Gov. Brian Kemp, seventh from right, and First Lady Marty Kemp, eighth from right, join county and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful leaders in a photo with the recipients of the organization's Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship Awards and scholarships at the Gas South Convention Center on Aug. 12.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful recognized law enforcement, a city government, a school a volunteer and the widow of one of the organization's founding member among the recipients of its five Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship Awards earlier this month.
The recognitions took place during the organization's 14th Annual Governor's Environmental Address, which was held at the Gas South Convention Center on Aug. 12. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful also highlighted four scholarship recipients during the event.
Georgia Gwinnett College students Brian Land and Ngoc Lan Thanh Le each received $2,500 scholarships from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful while former Green Youth Advisory Council members – Daniel Jung and Logan Zimmerman each received $2,000 Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarships from the organization.
Meanwhile, the Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship Awards which were handed out at the event included Green Community Partner of the Year Award, the Jim Steele Education Award, Green Government of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award and the Connie Wiggins Legacy Award.
Gwinnett County Police Department received the Green Community Partner of the Year Award for working with Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful to fight the issues of graffiti, illegal dumping and urban camping.
Lovin Elementary School received the Jim Steele Education Award in recognition of its community garden, composting and textiles recycling programs.
The city of Lawrenceville received the Green Government of the Year Award for sanitation and recycling efforts that the city has undertaken.
Angela Hamlet received the Volunteer of the Year Award for her work to clean up her community, such as adopting four roads through the Adopt-A-Road program.
Adele Steele received the Connie Wiggins Legacy Award in recognition of the creation and funding of the Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarship, which was established in memory of her husband, Jim Steele, who was a founding member of Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and who died in 2021.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
