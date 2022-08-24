Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful recognized law enforcement, a city government, a school a volunteer and the widow of one of the organization's founding member among the recipients of its five Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship Awards earlier this month.

The recognitions took place during the organization's 14th Annual Governor's Environmental Address, which was held at the Gas South Convention Center on Aug. 12. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful also highlighted four scholarship recipients during the event.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

