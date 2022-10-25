Children take a break from trick or treating to play with bubbles at a previous Lawrenceville BOO Fest event. Lawrenceville is one of seven Gwinnett cities which will host Halloween events this weekend.
A father and his child dressed as a Dunkin' coffee and a box of munchkins, respectively, for Lawrenceville's 2021 Boo Fest Treat Trail and Movie at the Lawrenceville Lawn. This year's event will be held on Friday night.
Children receive treat bags at the Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church booth during Lawrenceville’s 2021 Boo Fest Treat Trail and Movie event at the Lawrenceville Lawn. This year's event will be held on Friday night.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville/Facebook
A family does some trick or treating in downtown Norcross in 2021. Norcross is one of seven Gwinnett cities which will host Halloween events this weekend.
Photo: City of Norcross/Facebook
Photo: City of Norcross/Facebook
Photo: City of Norcross/Facebook
A child does some trick or treating during Norcross' 2021 downtown trick-or-treating event. Norcross is one of seven Gwinnett cities which will host Halloween events this weekend.
Photo: City of Norcross/Facebook
Gwinnett families will have some opportunities to break out the fake fangs, capes and masks, and do some safe trick or treating this weekend.
Seven Gwinnett cities are planning to fill the ghoulish weekend leading up to Halloween with celebrations that include trick or treating for kids as well as musical performances, movies and other entertainment acts for all members of the family.
Sugar Hill will be the first city to get trick or treating underway. The city will offer trick or treating at businesses on West Broad Street, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Afterward, the city will show "The Haunted Mansion" in The Bowl at sundown.
And then Lawrenceville's BOO Fest will be held from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Friday night. Families will be able to gather on the lawn for an evening of trick or treating, which kids able to collect treats at booths along the "Treat Trail."
City officials said there will also be activities for families to engage in as well as a musical performance by The Tomb Tones.
Many cities are holding their Halloween events on Saturday night.
Braselton will hold a Halloween PathParade from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday on the Braselton LifePath along Highway 211, followed by golf cart Trunk N Treat Party until noon. The parade will include decorated golf carts, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, wagons and walking groups. The parade will begin at Ace Hardware and then toward Monterrey Mexican Grill before heading toward the Primrose School of Braselton.
City officials said prizes will be handed out for the best carts and the best costumes. Parade entry lineup begins at 8:45 a.m. and entrants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. if they want their ride or costume judged. Registration is not required for the parade.
A few hours later, Norcross will host Downtown Merchant Trick or Treating from 2 until 5 p.m. Participating stores, restaurants and businesses will hand out candy to children as their families mill about in downtown Norcross. Participating downtown businesses will have signs to tell families where to go to get candy.
Suwanee will then host Dinner and a Boovie, starting at 5 p.m. at Suwanee Town Center Park, which is located at the intersection of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road and Buford Highway. The event will include trick-or-treating at Town Center businesses from 5 until 6:30 p.m., followed by a showing of "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m. and then a showing of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at 8:30 p.m.
Duluth's annual Howl On the Green celebration will also begin at 5 p.m. across the Duluth Town Green and Parsons Alley area on Saturday. This year's event has a Harry Potter theme with Parsons Alley transformed into Diagon Alley, Hogwarts Orientation Tours, Quidditch for beginners lessons, a Mandrake kids craft, a wizarding cirque show, Hogwarts characters roaming around downtown, a costume contest, witch hat and 360 "invisibility" cloak photo ops and trick-or-treating.
The trick-or-treating will last from 5 until 6 p.m. although other activities will continue for a couple more hours, and the wizarding cirque show will begin at 8 p.m. The costume contest will be held from 7 until 8 p.m. on the Duluth Fall Festival Stage with the following categories: ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-10, 11-17 and 18 and up; family or group costumes; Harry Potter costumes; and pet costumes.
About 14 food trucks are also expected be part of the event.
Lilburn's Monsters and Movie on Main event will be held from 5:30 until about 9 p.m. The event will include trick-or-treating at businesses on Main Street and at booths in City Park, which is located at 76 Main St., as well as $5 pumpkin painting and a costume contest in the park's bandshell at 6:30 p.m.
The movie, "Hotel Transylvania," will be shown on an inflatable screen in the park as well.
Salon Nine Seven will host the costume contest and Citizen Exchange will provide the pumpkin painting station.
