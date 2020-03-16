Snellville is closing access to City Hall and other city-owned facilities except to people who have appointments.
Sugar Hill has closed Gary Pirkle Park as well as the post office in its City Hall.
The Duluth City Council has suspended its municipal court through mid-April.
Norcross has canceled every event the city was set to stage over the next month and a half.
The ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 is continuing to slow down operations in Gwinnett's cities as municipal officials make moves to slow the disease's spread.
Snellville announced Monday that residents must have an appointment to gain access to City Hall, Snellville Senior Center, Snellville Police Department, Snellville Public Works Office/Recycling Center and Snellville Parks and Recreation Offices at Briscoe Park. All other business with the city must be done by telephone or email.
“Developing and implementing changes such as these is a tough balancing act,” said Mayor Barbara Bender. “We are a public entity owing our existence to our citizens and restricting access for them is a difficult step.
"However, city leaders have a responsibility to guarantee a safe workplace for our employees and a greater responsibility to our state and nation as a whole to do all we can to arrest the spread of this virus across our country. Hopefully these will be short term changes, but we will be reassessing every day and keeping in touch with you as we try to continue to do the right thing for all concerned.”
Sugar Hill, which already made moves to shut down its E Center gymnasium and scuttle movie events at its Eagle Theatre last week, announced new measures on Monday, including the closing of Gary Pirkle Park and the post office at City Hall until further notice.
City residents who need to use a post office are being directed to use the Buford Post Office, which is located at 2030 Buford Highway.
Meanwhile, in Duluth, the March 23 City Council work session is still scheduled to go on as plan, for now at least, but the Municipal Court has been suspended until April 13.
Duluth officials had already canceled city Parks and Recreation events and Active Adult programs until March 28, adjusted hours at the Max Activity Building at Bunten Road Park and canceled all league play in the city until further notice. The Duluth Police Department's Record Department has also suspended fingerprinting services for the public until further notice.
Lawrenceville has temporarily suspended in-home services that its gas technicians would normally provide residents. The technicians will respond to gas leak calls at homes, but they will not enter the home, city officials announced on Monday afternoon.
"Technicians will cut the gas off at the meter to have (them) repaired by a qualified person of the customer's choice," the city announced on its Facebook page. "Once repaired, a Lawrenceville Gas employee will remove the lock, turn the gas on only, and make sure there is no flow through the meter. During this time, we have also discontinued pilot lighting service."
Auburn announced on Monday that it has closed the city's ball fields, tennis courts, parks, and rental facilities to the public until further notice.
"With this closure, there will not be any events, practices, games, or open play until further notice," Auburn officials said in an announcement on Facebook. "We hope to be back to normal activity soon."
Braselton has postponed its March 17 Municipal Court cases until 1 p.m. May 12, and its April 7 court cases have been postponed until May 19. The city's police officers will also handle non-priority cases that do not involve a crime scene of evidence collection by telephone. Officers who do need to go to a person's home should meet the residents outside the home, the city said.
Braselton is also encouraging residents to pay utility bills online.
Norcross has also taken steps to combat the virus, including canceling all events through the end of April and closing its municipal court for two weeks. City offices are going to remain open, but officials are stepping up efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
"These efforts include a mix of staggered schedules, telecommuting, heightened sanitation care of the premises as well as other policies to reduce the chance of transmission," the city said in a statement. "While the city will remain operational, we encourage our citizens to follow health safety guidelines set forth by the CDC."
Grayson has canceled its Team Up to Clean Up event that had been scheduled for Saturday, as well as its Easter Egg hunt that had been scheduled for April 11. No one will be able to use Grayson's Community Park, Arts and History Center and Senior Center until April 1 either. City officials will reassess facility usage on March 31.
Grayson City Hall will remain open, however, and residents can continue to use it as a place to drop off items for the local co-op.
Loganville's Municipal Court will not hear non-essential matters until mid-April — an order from Municipal Judge Lori Duff states no non-essential business will be done until 11:59 p.m. on April 13 — unless they can be handled by video or teleconferencing.
