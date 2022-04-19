Gwinnett County voters will have a chance to hear from the candidates running for two seats on the Gwinnett County Board of Education this week.
The Gwinnett Chamber will host a candidates forum for school board district's 2 and 4 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Up to 50 members of the chamber and the media will be allowed to attend the forum in person at the Chamber office at 6500 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth while the general public will be able to watch it online if they register prior to the event.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
This is the latest in several candidates forums that have taken place in recent weeks for the school board races. The school boards have been in the spotlight this year in particular because of a change that the General Assembly made this year to how school board members in Gwinnett are elected. this will be the first time that Gwinnett's school board members will be elected in nonpartisan elections. Whoever wins the races on the May 24 ballot, or a runoff that could happen for the District 4 seat, will take office in January 2023. No school board races are expected to be on the general election ballot in November because of the change.
The District 2 race pits incumbent school board member Steve Knudsen against Michael Rudnick. Meanwhile, the District 4 race will be an open race with no incumbent running for the seat. Kelly Kautz, Tony Sellers, Dr. Adrienne Simmons, Matt Sones and Alexis Williams are running for that seat.
Anyone who would like to watch the forum online can register before the event at bit.ly/3MiE52O.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
