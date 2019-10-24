Eleven businesses were highlighted by the Gwinnett Chamber this week for being some of the best small businesses in the county.
The chamber held its annual Small Business Awards presentation Wednesday at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. The awards are handed out each year to put a spotlight on small businesses in the county which the chamber said are examples of an entrepreneurial spirit and best business practices.
“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business,” said Nick Masino, president & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We understand that entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy and we are excited to celebrate their contributions.”
The awards range from who is the best minority-owned business to who is a best emerging entrepreneur.
There were also three Small Business of the Year awards handed out for businesses of different sizes.
Team Ryan Automotive Service & Repair received the award for businesses with up to five employees while E2E Resources won the award for business with six to 24 employees. Office Creations received the award for businesses with 25 or more employees.
Other award winners included:
• Advocate Award: University of Georgia Small Business Development Center's Gwinnett Office
• Community Contributor Award: Care4All Children Services
• Culture Creator Award: Rock Paper Scissors
• Emerging Entrepreneur Award: Naveed Tharwani, Gwinnett Drugs
• Launch Award: Refresh Chiropractic
• Minority-Owned Small Business Award: CIC Floors
• Support System Award: Business RadioX – Gwinnett
• Founder Award: Bill Russell