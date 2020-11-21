The Gwinnett Chamber highlighted some of the county's "little guys" on Friday as it handed out this year's Small Business Awards.
Eleven businesses were recognized in different categories, ranging from small businesses of the year to minority-owned businesses and emerging entrepreneurs, at the event.
“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business. In fact, more than 90% of our members have 50 employees or less,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “Entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy and we are honored to recognize their contributions with the Small Business Awards.”
The award winners, by category, are:
• Community Contributor Recipient – Because One Matters
• Culture Creator Recipient – Rocket IT
• Emerging Entrepreneur Recipient – Ali Jamal, Stablegold Hospitality
• Founder Recipient – Clyde Strickland – Metro Waterproofing
• Launch Recipient – Twin Kookies & Sweets
• Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Recipient – Arefin Law Office
• Pivot Pro Recipient – Tucker’s Catering
• Small Business Award: 0-5 Employees – BioReactor Sciences
• Small Business Award: 6-24 Employees – Slow Pour Brewing Company
• Small Business Award: 25+ Employees – Level Seven Facilities Services
• Support System Award – Bexley & DeLoach
Additional information about the awards can be found at www.gwinnettchamber.org/small-business-awards.
