smallbusinessawardswinners.jpg

The Gwinnett Chamber announced the winners of this year's Small Business Awards on Friday.

 Photo: Gwinnett Chamber

The Gwinnett Chamber highlighted some of the county's "little guys" on Friday as it handed out this year's Small Business Awards.

Eleven businesses were recognized in different categories, ranging from small businesses of the year to minority-owned businesses and emerging entrepreneurs, at the event.

“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business. In fact, more than 90% of our members have 50 employees or less,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “Entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy and we are honored to recognize their contributions with the Small Business Awards.”

The award winners, by category, are:

Community Contributor Recipient – Because One Matters

Culture Creator Recipient – Rocket IT

Emerging Entrepreneur Recipient – Ali Jamal, Stablegold Hospitality

Founder Recipient – Clyde Strickland – Metro Waterproofing

Launch Recipient – Twin Kookies & Sweets

Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Recipient – Arefin Law Office

Pivot Pro Recipient – Tucker’s Catering

Small Business Award: 0-5 Employees – BioReactor Sciences

Small Business Award: 6-24 Employees – Slow Pour Brewing Company

Small Business Award: 25+ Employees – Level Seven Facilities Services

Support System Award – Bexley & DeLoach

Additional information about the awards can be found at www.gwinnettchamber.org/small-business-awards.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.