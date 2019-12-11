The Gwinnett Chamber recognized 12 members of the health care profession in Gwinnett County Wednesday as it handed out its annual Healthcare Awards.
The awards recognize health care professionals in a variety of areas, from leadership to providers and volunteers, for making a major impact on the county and metro Atlanta. The 12 winners were chosen from a group of 72 finalists.
“Our community is at the forefront of the healthcare sector and we are proud to recognize those that make it so strong,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO of Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “Having these innovative and advanced options are not only beneficial for residents, but they also enhance our economic development efforts, making the area more attractive for investment.”
This year's award winners included:
Allied Health – Heather Wilsey, Northeast Georgia Health System
Altruistic Contributor – Dennis McGowan, Eastside Medical Center
Community Wellness – Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Corporate Innovation – Georgia Gwinnett College
Distinguished Leader – Trent Lind, Eastside Medical Center
Emerging Executive – Kristin Crea, Northside Hospital Duluth
Healthcare Agency – Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, Inc.
Healthcare Professional – Angie Caton, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton
Physician of the Year – PCP – Dr. Charlotte Khan, Cornerstone Pediatrics
Physician of the Year – Specialist – Dr. Rizwan Bashir, Northside Hospital Duluth
Dentist of the Year – Dr. Shalini Nair, Lawrenceville Healthy Smiles
Volunteer Service – Charla Summers, retired from Eastside Medical Center Volunteer