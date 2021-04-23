Next month the Gwinnett Chamber will hold its first-ever summit to address the issue of ensuring workplaces are diverse and equitable.
The chamber's inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit, which will be presented by Georgia Power, will take place from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. May 19 at the Infinite Energy Forum. The idea for the summit is for it to be a venue where a critical and thoughtful discussion, that is also a challenging dialogue, on diversity and equity can take place.
"The Gwinnett Chamber recognizes, now, more than ever, that diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental growth drivers across all businesses in our community,” Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “We look forward to having these honest discussions to make Gwinnett continue to be great.”
Chamber officials pointed out that Gwinnett is a diverse place, where one in four residents was born outside the United States, and where more than 100 languages are spoken. The chamber also pointed out on the summit's website, www.gwinnettchamber.org/dei, that the county currently looks like what the rest of the country will look like in 2040.
Speakers at the summit will include: AT&T Georgia President Venessa Harrison; Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson; Georgia Power Vice President of Human Resources Sloane Drake; Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner; Okabashi Brand CEO Sara Irvani; MundoHispanico.com President and CEO Rene Alegria; Delta Airlines Chief Diversity and Inclusion Strategist Keyra Johnson; and UPS Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director Sue Schmidlkofer.
There will be two panels convened during the summit. The first panel will feature Drake, Greiner and Irvani, and it will be moderated by ADJ Consultants Founder & Member Aisha Deberry. The second panel will feature Alegria, Johnson and Schmidlkofer, and it will be moderated Georgia Power Metro North Region Director Doug Jenkins.
Harrison will deliver the introductory remarks and Hendrickson — who told the Daily Post last month that the county government is looking at creating a chief equity officer position — will deliver the closing remarks.
There will be an awards presentation, where community organizations and leaders who have championed diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and in the community will be recognized, after the panels.
Additional information about the event, including ways company can sponsor it, can be found at www.gwinnettchamber.org/dei.
