Two job boards have been launched by the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett to help the business community recover from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The chamber recently announced the launch of the boards which is intended to partner with businesses who are looking for new employees with workers who fit their needs. The boards were launched May 18.

“The Partnership Gwinnett board will focus on companies in its five target industries: information & technology solutions, health sciences & services, professional & corporate services, supply chain management and advanced manufacturing, while the Gwinnett Chamber board will serve members and partners, as well as the Gwinnett Community,” chamber officials said.

The chamber’s board can be found at www.gwinnettchamber.org/job-board and Partnership Gwinnett’s board can be found at www.partnershipgwinnett.com/job-board.

Employers can post jobs at no charge by using the code “Recovery” when they go to check out.

