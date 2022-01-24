The Gwinnett Chamber recently welcomed 38 new members to its 2022 Board of Directors with a comprehensive board orientation meeting. The program outlined the organization’s purpose, activities, and board responsibilities throughout the year.
“We have intentionally worked to grow our board of directors over the last two years so that it reflects the diversity of our community,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber. “To that end, our board now boasts the most diverse group of members in the Chamber’s 74-year history, and I look forward to working with them as we champion business together in Gwinnett and metro Atlanta.”
New members joining the Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors for the 2022 fiscal year include:
• Hilda Abbott, Rudhil Companies, LLC
• Mason Ailstock, Rowen Foundation, Inc.
• Tasha Allen, Georgia Chamber of Commerce
• Houston Bass, Truist
• Jasmine Billings, Gwinnett Young Professionals
• Chris Braun, Renasant Bank
• Ray Cobb, JBM Marketing Solutions
• Dr. Saadiq El-Amin, El-Amin Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute and Regenerative Medicine
• Terry Fox, Fox Building Company
• Joe Godfrey, Oconee State Bank
• Marcus Hinton, Agios Pharmaceuticals
• Mathias Hoffman, German American Chamber of Commerce
• Cynthia Kaye, Alive Studios
• Alvin Keitt, ARK Temporary Staffing, LLC
• Trey King, Gwinnett Municipal Association
• Michael Knowles, Fifth Third Bank
• Todd Long, Atlas
• Veronica Maldonado-Torres, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
• P.K. Martin, Hood Insurance Agency
• Nancy McGill, Cartridge World Lawrenceville
• Linnea Miller, Long Table, LLC
• Tim Minard, Eclipse Gaming
• Imran Niazi, Blackwater Construction Group, LLC
• Rick Packer, The Packer Group
• Faruq Patel, FLA, LLC
• Cole Porter, Porter Steel, Inc.
• Senator Sheikh Rahman, Gwinnett Senate Delegation Chair
• Jessica Rantamake, Geo-Hydro Engineers, Inc.
• Kamden Robb, Gas South
• Kim Rousseau, Perkins Will
• Linda Schoepf, Little Caesars
• Chandler Snell, E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc.
• Bryant Spann, CarMax
• Greg Swinks, Tayva Holdings
• Bruno Taillefer, Taillefer Commercial Group
• Deon Tucker, Georgia Power
• Wanda Weegar, Georgia Banking Company
• Bob Williams, Pond & Company
