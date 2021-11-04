Ten category recipients were recognized for exhibiting best business practices and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit Wednesday during the Gwinnett Chamber's 2021 Small Business Awards ceremony held at Gas South District Convention Center.
Showcasing "those that dare to start, sustain, and succeed" the Gwinnett Chamber held its Small Business Awards Wednesday at the Gas South Convention Center.
Ten category recipients were recognized for exhibiting best business practices and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit during the ceremony, which was presented by Regions Bank.
“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business,” Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett said. “We understand that entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy, and we were excited to celebrate their contributions.”
The category winners were:
• Community Contributor Recipient – Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter
• Culture Creator Recipient – Mighty 8th Media
• Emerging Entrepreneur Recipient – Anthony Chen, Lighthouse Financial Network
• Founder Recipient – Sidney Theus, American Painting and Renovations
• Launch Recipient – 360 Pest & Food Safety Consulting
• Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Recipient – Seven Oaks Academy
• Small Business Award: 0-5 Employees – Trinity Staffing & Career Resources
• Small Business Award: 6-24 Employees – Preferred Roofing Supply
• Small Business Award: 25+ Employees – Peachtree Awnings
• Support System Award – Launch Pointe at Gwinnett Technical College
