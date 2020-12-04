The Gwinnett Chamber was recently recognized as one of five members of the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives' Georgia Certified Chambers Class of 2020.
The Georgia Certified Chambers recognition is designed to honor chambers of commerce around the state that have put a focus on looking internally at themselves, to assess their strengths and weaknesses, and look for opportunities to ensure they are operating efficiently and effectively. Chambers are evaluated in the areas of organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications and advocacy to see if they meet standards to qualify for the honor.
“The Gwinnett Chamber is honored to be a Georgia Certified Chamber once again,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO. “Not only are we dedicated to the chamber of commerce industry, but most of all to our community and we are proud to champion business in the metro Atlanta region.”
The other Georgia Certified Chambers Class of 2020 members include: Covington-Newton Chamber of Commerce; Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce; Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce; and Habersham County Chamber of Commerce.
Each of the chambers recognized in this year's class has received the honor in the past, according to Gwinnett Chamber officials. A total of 59 chambers of commerce across the state have received the honor over the last nine years, since the recognition was established in 2011. There are more than 150 chambers of commerce located across Georgia.
