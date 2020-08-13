With U.S. and Korean flags standing behind them, officials from the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Korean-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta-Georgia formally agreed to work together on programs and other efforts designed to help businesses in the county on Thursday.
Leaders from both chambers met at the Gwinnett Chamber's office in Duluth to sign a memorandum of understanding between their organizations.
Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said the agreement, from the county chamber of commerce's perspective, is part of an effort to reach out to various parts of the county's multicultural community.
"I think everyone in this room is aware of how important the Korean community is to Gwinnett County," Masino said, before noting that thousands of Korean-Americans live in the county.
The agreement calls on the two organizations to partner on at least two events each year, with officials at the Gwinnett Chamber helping with content and speaker selection. The chambers will also encourage and promote visits by delegations from Georgia and Korea to the other's area.
"The Gwinnett Chamber and the Korean Chamber have a great potential to grow together," Korean-American Chamber of Commerce Atlanta-Georgia President Simon Lee said. "I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to a productive partnership with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce."
Executive leadership from each organization will be able to attend the other organization's events at a member rate.
The cambers will also promote each other, with logos on their respective websites and promotion of partnership events on social media.
The Gwinnett Chamber has previously signed similar agreements with other chambers that serve specific ethnic business communities around the state, such as the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“Gwinnett continues to seek opportunities for collaboration among a rapidly changing demographic. An MOU was signed with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce last year, and we are excited to announce the signing of one this week with the Georgia Korean American Chamber of Commerce,” Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Tammy Shumate said.
“These alliances allow collaboration on issues vital to the membership of these influential business associations. This agreement formalizes the mutual commitments to each other, which in turn, will benefit our members and the region. We all want a vibrant community, world-class schools and businesses that thrive. Working together gives us strength in numbers and a unified voice to protect our pro-business environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.