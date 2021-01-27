The Gwinnett Chamber has reached an agreement with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast to collaborate on efforts to serve members of both organizations.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Jan. 21 and outlines the mutual understanding and working relationship between the chambers.
“The Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett look forward to advancing our relationship with Italian businesses here and in Italy,” Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President & CEO Nick Masino said. “Honorary Consul General Calascibetta is already an effective partner in our recruitment efforts, and even joined us on our 2017 recruitment trip. This MOU between our chambers should accelerate the results between Gwinnett and Italian companies.”
The memorandum states the organization will team up for at least two events per year, with the Gwinnett Chamber helping with content and speaker selection and promoting joint events on social media. They will also encourage delegation visits of business people from their respective regions.
The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast's executive leadership and Gwinnett Chamber staff will be able to attend the other organization's events at member rates. The Gwinnett Chamber will also promote the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast as a partner and both organizations will feature the other's logo on their respective websites, listed as an affiliate partner organization when they promote joint events, and share each others new when appropriate.
“We are very pleased to partner with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and to establish a collaboration that is mutually beneficial for our respective members,” Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast Georgia Chapter Vice President Eugenio Fumo said. “More Italian companies call Gwinnett County home than any other county in Georgia and we are confident this important partnership will allow our members even greater access to participate in events and to connect with the local business community in Gwinnett County.
"At the same time, this exciting collaboration will also offer a unique opportunity to the members of the GCOC to learn more about existing and future opportunities with one of the main economies in the world. Entering this Memorandum of Understanding is definitely a significant step in the development of closer and even more substantial business ties between Gwinnett County, Italy, and our respective members.”
The new agreement follows similar agreements the Gwinnett Chamber has reached with other diverse multicultural chambers, including ones that serve the local Hispanic and Korean communities.
“This is our first of many Memorandums of Understanding in 2021, and we are excited about the possibility of partnerships to come,” Gwinnett Chamber Board Chairman Doug Jenkins said. “This agreement formalizes the mutual commitments to each other, which in turn, will benefit our members and the region. Working together gives us strength in numbers and a unified voice to protect our pro-business environment.”
The Memorandum of Understanding can be viewed at GwinnettChamber.org.
